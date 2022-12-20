Azhagumalai SC residents oppose jallikattu, say bull tamers are rude

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Alleging that bulls damaged crops and bull tamers behaved in a rude manner in the past, a section of villagers, especially people from the SC communities, in Azhagumalai opposed the jallikattu, which to be held in the village on January 29. They submitted a petition to the district administration during the grievance meeting on Monday.

Speaking to TNIE, Ponnusamy (65), a farmer, said, “I own land near the proposed venue. Some bull tamers are unruly and enter farmlands near the gallery. In 2019 and 2020, bulls grazed my shallots spread over one acre.”

Valupura Jothi (29), another farmer, said, “I own two acres near the spot where the gallery will be built. Most bull owners let the bulls graze in farmlands near the venue. Last year, four bulls destroyed my maize crop.”

Vanitha, who lives in a Scheduled Caste settlement, said, “Many bull tamers belong to a dominant community from southern Tamil Nadu. They willfully tie the bull near trees in our settlement. When we question them, they warn us not to interfere in their affairs. Most women from the settlement do not venture outside in the evenings during the event.”

Pandiyammal, another resident of the settlement, said, “Last year, when my husband questioned a bull tamer who took our vessel to water his bull, the guy mentioned his caste and threatened us. So, we remained quiet for two days. Only after the event was over, we ventured out.”

Azhagumalai panchayat president P Thuyamani said, “Jallikattu participants and tamers are careless. They don’t abide by rules. Since the event is linked to our culture, we are not opposing it in total. We don’t want the event to be held in our village.”

An official from the district administration said, “A writ petition was filed before the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the government not to hold the event in the village. On Monday, the court dismissed the petition and directed the petitioners to resolve the issue by meeting with Tiruppur Collector Dr S Vineeth within a day or two.”

While officials in the district administration remained tight lipped about the allegations, the DRO said the issue would be addressed at the earliest.

