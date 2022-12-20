Home States Tamil Nadu

Azhagumalai SC residents oppose jallikattu, say bull tamers are rude

Speaking to TNIE, Ponnusamy (65), a farmer, said, “I own land near the proposed venue.

Published: 20th December 2022 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Bull taming, jallikattu

Representational image (File photo| KK Sundar, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR:  Alleging that bulls damaged crops and bull tamers behaved in a rude manner in the past, a section of villagers, especially people from the SC communities, in Azhagumalai opposed the jallikattu, which to be held in the village on January 29.  They submitted a petition to the district administration during the grievance meeting on Monday.

Speaking to TNIE, Ponnusamy (65), a farmer, said, “I own land near the proposed venue. Some bull tamers are unruly and enter farmlands near the gallery. In 2019 and 2020, bulls grazed my shallots spread over one acre.”

Valupura Jothi (29), another farmer, said, “I own two acres near the spot where the gallery will be built. Most bull owners let the bulls graze in farmlands near the venue. Last year, four bulls destroyed my maize crop.”

Vanitha, who lives in a Scheduled Caste settlement, said, “Many bull tamers belong to a dominant community from southern Tamil Nadu. They willfully tie the bull near trees in our settlement. When we question them, they warn us not to interfere in their affairs. Most women from the settlement do not venture outside in the evenings during the event.”

Pandiyammal, another resident of the settlement, said, “Last year, when my husband questioned a bull tamer who took our vessel to water his bull, the guy mentioned his caste and threatened us. So, we remained quiet for two days. Only after the event was over, we ventured out.”

Azhagumalai panchayat president P Thuyamani said, “Jallikattu participants and tamers are careless. They don’t abide by rules. Since the event is linked to our culture, we are not opposing it in total. We don’t want the event to be held in our village.”

An official from the district administration said, “A writ petition was filed before the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the government not to hold the event in the village. On Monday, the court dismissed the petition and directed the petitioners to resolve the issue by meeting with Tiruppur Collector Dr S Vineeth within a day or two.”

While officials in the district administration remained tight lipped about the allegations, the DRO said the issue would be addressed at the earliest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
jallikattu
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (Photo | ANI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp