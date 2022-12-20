Bailable warrant against Nellai SP stayed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday stayed a bailable warrant issued by the State Commission for SC/ST against Tirunelveli Superintendent of Police P Saravanan. Justice G Chandrasekharan granted the stay while hearing a plea filed by the SP seeking interim injunction on the bailable warrant and stay all proceedings linked to the particular petition.

The SP said the commission issued him summons to appear before it by ignoring submission of an inquiry report on the allegations of complainant M Paramanandam, who claimed encroachment on his land by caste-Hindu men in 2004.

Apology was tendered and a copy of the report was again sent to the commission but it chose to ignore it and issued summons again for the personal appearance of the SP on November 30, he said, adding that due to communal tension prevailing in the district on the said date, he authorised additional SP in-charge of headquarters to appear before the panel on his behalf.

Refusing to receive the report copy, the commission imposed a fine of Rs 500 and issued the bailable warrant to arrest him and produce him before the commission on December 28, 2022.

