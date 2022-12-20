Home States Tamil Nadu

Bailable warrant against Nellai SP stayed

Refusing to receive the report copy, the commission imposed a fine of Rs 500 and issued the bailable warrant to arrest him and produce him before the commission on December 28, 2022.

Published: 20th December 2022 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday stayed a bailable warrant issued by the State Commission for SC/ST against Tirunelveli Superintendent of Police P Saravanan. Justice G Chandrasekharan granted the stay while hearing a plea filed by the SP seeking interim injunction on the bailable warrant and stay all proceedings linked to the particular petition.

The SP said the commission issued him summons to appear before it by ignoring submission of an inquiry report on the allegations of complainant M Paramanandam, who claimed encroachment on his land by caste-Hindu men in 2004.

Apology was tendered and a copy of the report was again sent to the commission but it chose to ignore it and issued summons again for the personal appearance of the SP on November 30, he said, adding that due to communal tension prevailing in the district on the said date, he authorised additional SP in-charge of headquarters to appear before the panel on his behalf.

Refusing to receive the report copy, the commission imposed a fine of Rs 500 and issued the bailable warrant to arrest him and produce him before the commission on December 28, 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (Photo | ANI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp