Chennai: Four get life term for sexually assaulting minor

Published: 20th December 2022 05:16 AM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The special court for cases under POCSO Act has sentenced four persons life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in Chennai. Judge M Rajalakshmi handed life term to an octogenarian, who is the grandfather of the victim, and her three uncles, under section 6 of POCSO Act. 

They were also slapped with a fine of Rs 25, 000 each. Three of her cousins, who too were found guilty, were sentenced to 10 years, five years and three years of prison terms for sexually assaulting the girl who was in Class VIII when the incident occurred between 2016-17.

The offence came to light after the girl told her classmates about it. After it was brought to the notice of the school management, a complaint was lodged with the district child protection unit. Subsequently, the police registered a case and arrested the accuse. The judge had also ordered payment of a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the girl.

