Home States Tamil Nadu

Commercial areas still not accessible for disabled; petition submitted to Madurai corporation

Tamil Nadu Crawling Differently-abled Persons Welfare Federation state secretary S Raja said even the corporation office was not properly accessible for the disabled.

Published: 20th December 2022 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

disable, disability

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: With accessibility to parks and other commercial areas in the city remaining a major predicament for people with disabilities (PwD), nearly 100 affected persons took out a rally to the city corporation office on Monday and submitted a petition to the deputy corporation commissioner.

Tamil Nadu Crawling Differently-abled Persons Welfare Federation state secretary S Raja said even the corporation office was not properly accessible for the disabled. "The ramp was too steep and we required outside help to enter the office. Similarly, most parks in the city lack proper ramps. Urgent orders should be issued to authorities of all commercial spaces to ensure accessibility for PwD," he added.

Raja alleged that the Rajaji Park, where the PwD were allowed to enter free of cost, had begun to charge disabled persons also for entry around six months ago. "So, the corporation should take steps to waive the entry fee for PwD at all parks. Moreover, despite submitting a petition to officials about allotting hand carts to disabled street vendors, no action has been taken yet," he rued.

Earlier in the day, the disabled persons submitted a petition to the district collector during the weekly grievances meeting seeking action towards providing them land pattas as they were struggling to get houses for rent owing to their condition. The collector promised action on the petition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PwD
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (Photo | ANI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp