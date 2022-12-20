Commercial areas still not accessible for disabled; petition submitted to Madurai corporation

By Express News Service

MADURAI: With accessibility to parks and other commercial areas in the city remaining a major predicament for people with disabilities (PwD), nearly 100 affected persons took out a rally to the city corporation office on Monday and submitted a petition to the deputy corporation commissioner.



Tamil Nadu Crawling Differently-abled Persons Welfare Federation state secretary S Raja said even the corporation office was not properly accessible for the disabled. "The ramp was too steep and we required outside help to enter the office. Similarly, most parks in the city lack proper ramps. Urgent orders should be issued to authorities of all commercial spaces to ensure accessibility for PwD," he added.



Raja alleged that the Rajaji Park, where the PwD were allowed to enter free of cost, had begun to charge disabled persons also for entry around six months ago. "So, the corporation should take steps to waive the entry fee for PwD at all parks. Moreover, despite submitting a petition to officials about allotting hand carts to disabled street vendors, no action has been taken yet," he rued.



Earlier in the day, the disabled persons submitted a petition to the district collector during the weekly grievances meeting seeking action towards providing them land pattas as they were struggling to get houses for rent owing to their condition. The collector promised action on the petition.

