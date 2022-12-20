‘DMK govt is ignoring land survey by Kerala on border areas’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Monday criticised the DMK-led state government for “ignoring” the Ente Bhoomi Survey by Kerala government on the borders of Tamil Nadu and alleged that the neighbouring state was acquiring a substantial extent of land on the borders of Tamil Nadu through this move.

Stating that he would personally inspect border areas of Tamil Nadu where the Kerala government’s survey was going on, Annamalai said the BJP would not allow an inch to be acquired by Kerala. “The Tamil Nadu government should release a white paper on this issue. If it fails to do that, the BJP will stage a massive agitation with the people’s support to retrieve the border areas,” he added.

