Dugong washed ashore near Rameswaram

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM:  An adult dugong carcass washed ashore near Ramanathapuram on Monday. Preliminary reports stated that as the endangered species was found without any poaching injuries, the death could be caused by natural causes.

Based on information from local fishermen, the forest department officials said they found the dead dugong, which measures approximately two metres and around 250 kg, Villonditheertham area. "Since the marine animal's carcass did not have any external injuries, the forest personnel ruled out any external factors, including poaching, as the cause of death. The officials added that the actual cause of death will be clear only after postmortem. Further investigation is underway," sources said.  

Considering its declining population, the dugongs are included in Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act and considered an endangered species. Dugongs are widely seen along the  Rameswaram coast due to the abundance of seaweeds and sea grasses, making them a flagship of the protected Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park.

The islands in the Gulf of Mannar were the first area to be declared as a marine national park in South East Asia, and serve as the epicentre of marine organisms. It has about 117 species of corals, fishes, and endangered species, especially dugongs.

