Forum seeks action against straying of cattle across Thoothukudi

At least two persons died after cows rammed their vehicles in Udangudi, and over 50 people have met with accidents due to animals squatting on roads.

Published: 20th December 2022 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  Members of the Tamil Nadu People Welfare Protection Movement have urged the district administration to take urgent measures to prevent the straying of cattle on various street roads in the district. In a petition submitted to district collector Dr K Senthil Raj during the grievance redressal meeting on Monday, Tamil Nadu People Welfare Protection Movement district secretary S Moorthy said the detention of untended cows and bulls at gaushalas and releasing them when the owners pay fine have not mitigated the menace.

"Even domesticated cattle roam freely on the roads and hinder traffic across the district, especially at Tiruchendur and Kayalpattinam municipalities, Udangudi, Seithunganallur and other cattle rearing areas. At least two persons died after cows rammed their vehicles in Udangudi, and over 50 people have met with accidents due to animals squatting on roads. Owners of the cattle that caused the accident should be implicated in the case," he said.

The movement's state general secretary, K Mohideen, suggested that the district administration should enumerate cattle through Village Administrative Officers and the animal husbandry department. "All cattle owners should be instructed to ensure that their cattle don't roam around in public places. The civic bodies must create awareness among cattle owners about the importance of tending to the animals properly, consequences of cows wandering on streets, and the legal procedures that follow when cattle cause accidents," he insisted.

The activists also sought measures to prevent the straying of undomesticated cows along the Tiruchendur-Kanniyakumari road and the main arterial roads in Tiruchendur and Udangudi regions.

