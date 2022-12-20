Gang waylays ex-AIADMK minister's car, abducts panchayat member

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: A vehicle in which former AIADMK minister MR Vijayabhaskar was travelling, with Karur district panchayat committee member Thiruvikka, was intercepted by a gang, which broke the car windows before abducting Thiruvikka near Nagampatti of Vedasandur on Monday.

Vijayabhaskar was escorting Thiruvikka from Dindigul to Karur where the latter was to vote in the vice-chairman election held on Monday. The gang later dropped him off and he was rescued by police at Natham in the evening,

The AIADMK and DMK each have six members on the panchayat committee with a strength of 12, making Thiruvikka’s vote crucial. The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court had directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to hold the poll on Monday but not publish the result till further orders after Thiruvikka sought appointment of a retired HC or district judge to monitor the election.

No signs of abduction, but a probe is on: Dindigul SP

Following Thiruvikka’s abduction, his counsel informed a Bench of Justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar of the incident on Monday at 1.30 pm. Pointing out that the absence of the AIADMK member would have an impact on the election result, he requested the Bench to take up the case for hearing at 2.15 pm and direct the SEC to stop the election.

However, the judges refused and said they would hear the matter on Thursday as scheduled. Speaking to TNIE, Dindigul Superintendent of Police V Baskaran said Thiruvikka told them four unidentified persons had threatened him to get into their vehicle and had dropped him later. The police found no sign of forcible abduction but an inquiry is still pending, he said.

