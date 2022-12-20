Home States Tamil Nadu

Gang waylays ex-AIADMK minister's car, abducts panchayat member

Vijayabhaskar was escorting Thiruvikka from Dindigul to Karur where the latter was to vote in the vice-chairman election held on Monday.

Published: 20th December 2022 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu transport minister MR Vijayabhaskar

Former AIADMK transport minister MR Vijayabhaskar (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL:  A vehicle in which former AIADMK minister MR Vijayabhaskar was travelling, with Karur district panchayat committee member Thiruvikka, was intercepted by a gang, which broke the car windows before abducting Thiruvikka near Nagampatti of Vedasandur on Monday.

Vijayabhaskar was escorting Thiruvikka from Dindigul to Karur where the latter was to vote in the vice-chairman election held on Monday. The gang later dropped him off and he was rescued by police at Natham in the evening, 

The AIADMK and DMK each have six members on the panchayat committee with a strength of 12, making Thiruvikka’s vote crucial. The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court had directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to hold the poll on Monday but not publish the result till further orders after Thiruvikka sought appointment of a retired HC or district judge to monitor the election. 

No signs of abduction, but a probe is on: Dindigul SP

Following Thiruvikka’s abduction, his counsel informed a Bench of Justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar of the incident on Monday at 1.30 pm. Pointing out that the absence of the AIADMK member would have an impact on the election result, he requested the Bench to take up the case for hearing at 2.15 pm and direct the SEC to stop the election.

However, the judges refused and said they would hear the matter on Thursday as scheduled. Speaking to TNIE, Dindigul Superintendent of Police V Baskaran said Thiruvikka told them four unidentified persons had threatened him to get into their vehicle and had dropped him later. The police found no sign of forcible abduction but an inquiry is still pending, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MR Vijayabhaskar AIADMK DMK
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (Photo | ANI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp