Ganja farms: Kovai police turn focus on tribal, border areas

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: As part of the crackdown on ganja plantation across the State, station house officers (SHOs) of police stations covering tribal settlements and on the state borders will carry out combing operations regularly.

“SHOs are asked to check tribal hamlets along with the forest staff since most of the hamlets are situated inside the forests. Besides, personnel from the Naxal Special Division (NSD) and the Special Task Force (STF) who are monitoring the movements of extremists in the Western Ghats are also asked to inform local police if they found anyone involved in ganja cultivation inside the forest area,” said a senior officer in the district (rural) police .

During the drive at Periyanaickenpalayam and Anaikatti hills in the Western Ghats on Wednesday and Thursday, the special teams attached to the Coimbatore District (Rural) police weeded out around 40 kg of ganja plants and arrested nine people from the three tribal villages- Pasumani, Kunjurpathi in the Periyanaickenpalayam area and Dhumanur in the Anaikatti area. Police said the arrested people had the plan to supply the ganja to the people in Attapadi surrounding Kerala. Due to lack of monitoring by uniformed forces, they were cultivating ganja and supplying them across the border.

A source said, that local police officers have been told to cultivate sources in vulnerable places. “The areas where we have weeded out the ganja plants are easily accessible from Kerala and is one of the places prone to extremist movement. Fortunately, we do not have any such threat right now. But if we are not concentrating on these areas, it will attract their infiltration. Before that we have to strengthen monitoring as well as building relationships with the tribal people to make them as sources,” the officer said.

He added that they are planning welfare and sports programmes for the tribal people in the coming days.

