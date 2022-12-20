Jarthankollai tribals take a path fraught with danger downhill

Shyamsundar N By

Express News Service

VELLORE: Day in, day out, hundreds of tribals in the 18 hamlets on Jarthankollai hill have to hold on to their lives while climbing downhill, for there is no proper road leading to Thuthikadu at the foothills. With no other option, they have to fight against the harsh conditions and the elements of nature when they take each and every step, daily, and tread 10 kilometres via Thellai, on a mud road to reach the base.

“We do not have a vehicle and have to walk all the way up to reach hamlet. We started our journey in the morning. It would be late noon by the time we reach our home,” said Meena, a resident of Jarthankollai, who carried a bag on her head on her way back home.

Also, a kanaaru is flowing down the hill that cuts across the mud road at several points, making their journey more difficult. In Thellai hamlet, home to over 240 families, the residents have to travel for nearly six kilometres through the treacherous terrain and cross the kanaaru to get monthly ration, since the hamlet comes under Thuthikadu village panchayat.

Elaborating on their travails, Thuthikadu village panchayat president, D Babu, said, “My wife was in labour and I called an emergency vehicle (car). But it got stuck while crossing the kanaaru. And I had to carry her on my two-wheeler all the way down from Thellai,” he said.

“We know it is a risky journey but there is no other option,” he said, adding their only demand is for a proper road between Jarthankollai and Thuthikadu via Thellai. Tribals from Chinnathattankuttai, Pudhur, Chinnakanichi, Muthankudisai, Pattikudisai, Yerimedu, among other hamlets are facing the same issue.

Babu said the mud road was laid after getting clearance from the forest department. “But we are requesting the forest department and the district administration to find a permanent solution - a proper road,” he said.

When contacted, Vellore District Forest Officer (DFO) Prince Kumar told TNIE, “We received a letter from the Block Development Office (BDO) seeking clearance for laying a six-metre road. But we (the district office) cannot give clearance since their request is out of my purview. We can take a decision if it comes to three-metre under the Forest Rights Act.”

