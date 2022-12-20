Madras HC strikes off plaint against Vijay Sethupathi over Uppenna rights

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has struck off a plaint against actor Vijay Sethupathi regarding the purchase of remake rights of Telugu film Uppenna, the story of which was allegedly stolen from an assistant director of Tamil film industry.

After hearing the submissions of counsel Narmada Sampath, representing the actor, Justice C Saravanan ordered striking off the plaint against Vijay Sethupathi alone. The counsel moved a strike-out petition stating that there was no cause of action against the actor and the entire pleading in the plaint was based on a newspaper report, which quoted sources as saying it was believed that he purchased copy rights for Tamil remake of the film Uppenna.

The plaintiff, SU Dalhousie Prabhu of Theni, employed as an assistant director in Tamil movie industry, said he narrated the story to another assistant director Sampath of Dharmapuri in 2015 and it was stolen by some persons to make it into Uppenna.

Following its impressive returns in the box office, Vijay Sethupathi Productions purchased copy rights for its Tamil remake, he claimed. Praying for declaring the story of Uppenna as belonging to him, the plaintiff wanted to be paid 50% of the income earned through the film and Vijay Sethupathi Productions be barred from carrying out the remake in Tamil. The further hearing on the matter will be held on Tuesday.

