Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court rejects plea to order operation of garbage trucks in night

The petition sought to restrain the GCC from operating garbage trucks at the peak hours.

Published: 20th December 2022 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

Image used for representational purposes only

By PTI

CHENNAI: The first bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday refused to direct the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to operate garbage collection trucks after 7 pm.

No such direction can be issued to the GCC, the bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarty said.

The bench was dismissing a PIL petition from advocate V Anand of Kolathur here. The petition sought to restrain the GCC from operating garbage trucks at the peak hours. They can be operated after 7 pm, the petitioner suggested.

According to the petitioner, the GCC operates various types of solid waste collection trucks with a mechanism for loading, compression and dumping and recycling. It is being done at the peak time of 8.30 to 10 am. It caused disturbance and nuisance to the general public.

They also created traffic snarls on streets and roads affecting the school going children and the office-goers.

They park their vehicles in a haphazard manner in the middle of the streets and roads and thereby curtail the traffic flow. The trucks were operated without covering with any net.

Due to this the garbage spilled on the streets/roads. It created a stench in the locality and health hazards. In other countries, the trucks are being operated only in the night hours, petitioner pointed out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Garbage trucks Greater Chennai Corporation
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp