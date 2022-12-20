Namma School gets Rs 45 crore CSR funds on inaugural day

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On an inaugural day, Namma School Foundation, an initiative of the state government to improve the infrastructure facilities of government schools, received more than Rs 45 crore from the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds of various private companies.

Launching the initiative at Grand Chola ITC here on Monday, Chief Minister MK Stalin said the government needs the wholehearted support of the people to function properly and the foundation is the initial step to that end.

The chief minister said government schools are not only the government’s assets but also that of the public. “The government wants to join hands with all of you who are willing to come together to support the children of Tamil Nadu,” he said, adding every rupee contributed for the initiative will be spent responsibly.

“We urge Tamils across the globe to renew the bond with your schools through the virtual pavilion (web page), launched along with the foundation. No matter where you live, your roots have to be strong. Namma School Foundation will help you contribute to the place you grew up,” said Stalin. He expressed happiness over Tamil Nadu being ranked number one in the country by a magazine and recalled various schemes including Illam Thedi Kalvi, Nan Mudhalvan, Ennum Ezhuthum, Nam Palli Nam Perumai among others launched to improve the schools in the state. He also added Rs 5 lakh will be contributed to the initiative from his fund and urged elected representatives to follow suit.

Namma School Foundation will be governed by an executive committee led by officials in the rank of joint director. They will monitor, track and distribute the funds collected. The virtual pavilion will provide a virtual tour of the school and will feature photographs of the school, taken before and after receiving the fund. Those who contribute ti the initiative will be able to track the progress of the funds on their web dashboard and will get periodic messages and emails about its utilisation. People will be able to contribute to the initiative in cash, kind and by offering volunteering services. The portal link can be accessed at https://nammaschool.tnschools.gov.in/

“Namma School Foundation has been started to function as a ladder to uplift the students from poor background by giving them the weapon of education,” said Stalin on Twitter. Venu Srinivasan, chairman emeritus of TVS company and also the chairman of the Namma School Foundation said the programme will be remembered in history as a revolution. “Like I said earlier, the chief minister has achieved in five months what it usually takes five years.

He has great vision and commitment to improve the state. When roads were dug across the Chennai city to build stormwater drains, there were a lot of criticisms. However, during the rains, more than 80% of the roads were free of waterlogging. We are taking several progressive steps and Namma School is an important one,” he said.

On the problems being faced by government schools, he said the money is spent on capital expenditure and there is no maintenance of facilities. “Our foundation that operates in more than 2,000 schools in the state, has spent Rs 35 crore on upkeep,” he pointed out. Srinivasan also stressed the need for trained and motivated teachers and on improving the information technology assets in the schools.

Grand Master Vishwanathan Anand is the brand ambassador of the initiative.

