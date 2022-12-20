Officials yet to tear down dilapidated school building in Perambalur, rue parents

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Despite multiple complaints, a dilapidated building of the Arumadal government school in Perambalur, on the brink of collapse after it developed cracks three years ago due to poor maintenance, is yet to be demolished by officials, rue parents and activists.

Over 115 students are currently enrolled at the panchayat union middle school functioning at Arumadal village in Perambalur block. Sources said one of the four school buildings, built in 1998, developed cracks three years ago, compelling the management to shift Classes 4 and 5 to another building.

Parents, teachers and activists alike said the multiple petitions they submitted with the Block Education Officer, at the Perambalur BDO office and the District Collectorate fell on deaf ears. Meanwhile, yet another tiled roof building on the campus incurred damage, causing rainwater to leak through the roofs during monsoon. M Dinesh, a social activist from Arumadal, said,

"The cement coatings in the defunct building often peel off, posing a threat to students who, unaware of the danger, find leisure on its veranda during free hours. We never know when the building may even cave in on them. Though officials have inspected the building and promised of its demolition, they are yet to come forward for it despite three years of raising concerns.

Also, space constraints force students of Class 3 to attend classes on the verandah of one of the buildings." P Ramakrishnan, a parent, raised concerns over adequate toilet facilities. "Students even urinate in the open due to it. The district collector should intervene to solve the issues.

The old building should be demolished and a new one must come in its place." Perambalur Chief Education Officer R Arivazhagan said, "Yes, the damaged buildings must be demolished. I will bring this to the attention of the Collector for immediate action." Collector P Sri Venkada Priya told TNIEIE, “I will take action to demolish the dilapidated building.”

