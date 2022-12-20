Post-partum complications of 26-year-old at Aranthangi government hospital sparks public uproar

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Post-pregnancy complications experienced by a 26-year-old woman admitted at the Aranthangi government hospital sparked public uproar on Monday, with around 300 people, mostly residents of Koothadivayal, gathered in front of the GH to rebuke the hospital management over alleged medical negligence and infrastructure-related shortcomings.

A doctor, a nurse and a helper have been transferred. However, the hospital management and the district health officials dismissed the claims, and the protest was pacified after the Health Joint Director (JD) assured of an inquiry into the matter.

A source said a 26-year-old woman delivered a child at the Aranthangi GH on December 16. However, she was taken to the Pudukkottai Government Medical College Hospital in an ambulance under the presence of doctor on the same day following post-pregnancy complications, sources added, noting that the incident erupted a protest, with villagers alleging medical negligence.

Of now, the 26-year-old is undergoing treatment in an emergency care unit. K Arunugam, the panchayat president of Rathinakkottai, who headed the protest, alleged, "We demand the duty doctor, nurses and other staff be placed under suspension.

They approach the patients in a hostile manner, even hurling abuses." A Kavivarman, the district secretary of CPM, said, "Aranthangi GH, which is the district hospital of Pudukkottai, lacks basic facilities and the government is yet to step forward with the steps required. This is why the patient had to be referred to the medical college hospital." Commenting on the issue, a senior official of the hospital said, "Misinformation has been creating panic among the people.

The patient was underweight and our medical team did its best; the baby's health is normal, but the mother was experiencing post-pregnancy complications, including heavy bleeding." Health JD K Ramu said, "A doctor, a nurse and a helper have been transferred.

However, we cannot blame them as such complications occur to every one in thousand patients. In general, around 300 patients successfully deliver newborns at the Aranthangi GH every month. There is no need for panic." Meanwhile, the protesters pointed to another patient who lost her life in the GH on December 13.

PUDUKKOTTAI: Post-pregnancy complications experienced by a 26-year-old woman admitted at the Aranthangi government hospital sparked public uproar on Monday, with around 300 people, mostly residents of Koothadivayal, gathered in front of the GH to rebuke the hospital management over alleged medical negligence and infrastructure-related shortcomings. A doctor, a nurse and a helper have been transferred. However, the hospital management and the district health officials dismissed the claims, and the protest was pacified after the Health Joint Director (JD) assured of an inquiry into the matter. A source said a 26-year-old woman delivered a child at the Aranthangi GH on December 16. However, she was taken to the Pudukkottai Government Medical College Hospital in an ambulance under the presence of doctor on the same day following post-pregnancy complications, sources added, noting that the incident erupted a protest, with villagers alleging medical negligence. Of now, the 26-year-old is undergoing treatment in an emergency care unit. K Arunugam, the panchayat president of Rathinakkottai, who headed the protest, alleged, "We demand the duty doctor, nurses and other staff be placed under suspension. They approach the patients in a hostile manner, even hurling abuses." A Kavivarman, the district secretary of CPM, said, "Aranthangi GH, which is the district hospital of Pudukkottai, lacks basic facilities and the government is yet to step forward with the steps required. This is why the patient had to be referred to the medical college hospital." Commenting on the issue, a senior official of the hospital said, "Misinformation has been creating panic among the people. The patient was underweight and our medical team did its best; the baby's health is normal, but the mother was experiencing post-pregnancy complications, including heavy bleeding." Health JD K Ramu said, "A doctor, a nurse and a helper have been transferred. However, we cannot blame them as such complications occur to every one in thousand patients. In general, around 300 patients successfully deliver newborns at the Aranthangi GH every month. There is no need for panic." Meanwhile, the protesters pointed to another patient who lost her life in the GH on December 13.