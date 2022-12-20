Tamil Nadu: Woman tries to abort foetus, dies; quack held

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: A quack was arrested in connection with the death of a 22-year-old married woman, by Papparapatti police on Monday. According to police, C Jayashree, a native of Panaikulam village near Papparapatti, recently found out she was two months pregnant and didn’t inform her family.

Last Thursday, she went to a nearby pharmacy owned by C Selvaraj (43), to get an abortion pill. Shortly after consuming the medicine, she suffered a miscarriage and started bleeding profusely. Following this, family members rushed her to the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital. During the treatment, she told the doctors that she had tried to abort the foetus by taking pills from the pharmacy. She died on Saturday.

On Sunday, a team of officials led by the Joint Director of Medical Services, Dr Santhi arrived at Papparapatti and found that C Selvaraj had been running an illegal clinic in his pharmacy. Health department officials also found over 21 types of medicines from the clinic. Based on a complaint from the health department staff, Selvaraj was arrested and remanded on Monday.

