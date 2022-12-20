Tamil Nadu’s software fix to nix fraud sale of government land

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The department of registration is upgrading its software to block the registration of land survey numbers belonging to objectionable and assigned government properties. This is aimed at preventing encroachment and sale of water bodies, OSR, temple lands and lands assigned to a depressed class (panchami lands). The software will also block the transfer of illegally registered lands belonging to these categories.

From May 2021 till December 15, 2022, nearly 200 employees, including 80 sub-registrars, have come to face criminal cases and departmental action for alleged involvement in illegally registering water bodies, unapproved plots and other objectionable properties, according to official data.

Now, the classification and survey numbers of all land parcels against which court orders, statutory restrictions, and executive orders have been issued are being updated on https://tamilnilam.tn.gov.in software managed by the revenue department. OSR land gifted to local bodies, anadheenam, waqf board, HR & CE, water bodies, DC (panchami) land and others are being marked in the software.

Once the land is marked as belonging to any of these categories, the survey number’s guideline value will become zero. At present, sub-registrars verify orders issued by the courts or revenue department or individuals against registration of properties manually and decide the case. Soon, officials said, the software will not allow the registration of such properties.

For instance, pattas were issued for parts of Chitlapakkam lake, near Chennai, years ago and buildings came up. “Water Resources Department issued an order listing survey numbers of water bodies in and around the city. Survey numbers belonging to water bodies are being blocked in the software and the ownership cannot be transferred,” said a top registration department official.

‘Will prevent transfer of panchami lands also’

Similarly, the exercise will also prevent the transfer of panchami lands, which were originally gifted to people belonging to SC/ST communities during the British period and after Independence by the State government. Following a Madras High Court order in October 2015, a high-level committee was constituted to retrieve the panchami lands.

After an intense investigation of land records, in 2019 survey numbers of the lands were sent to the registration department seeking to ban the registration. “Although the guidelines value of DC land is displayed as “zero” in the Tamilnilam software, a few sub-registrars allowed the registration as the land owners got pattas. Now those lands also cannot be transferred,” explained an official.

