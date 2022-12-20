Three V-Cs meet with Governor N Ravi, discuss issues of varsities

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE: Vice-chancellors of Periyar University, Annamalai University and Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Professor R Jagannathan, Professor RM Kathiresan and Dr V Geethalakshmi, respectively, called on Governor RN Ravi, who is also chancellor of all universities in Tamil Nadu, at Raj Bhavan on Monday and held discussions with him on various matters of their universities.

The meeting assumes significance as three Bills aimed at clipping the powers of the governor in appointing vice-chancellors of 14 state universities passed by the Assembly in April are still pending with the governor.

Speaking on the Bills in April, which empower the state government to appoint vice-chancellors of various universities, Chief Minister MK Stalin had said the appointment of vice-chancellors was made in consultation with the state government in the past.

Stalin had also pointed out that, in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is appointing the V-Cs. Meanwhile, vice chancellors of agriculture and Periyar universities told TNIE they have submitted the academic performance report of their varsities to the governor and discussed about the progressive work at the universities. Further, the vice-chancellors said Ravi has suggested to conduct convocation of the universities at end of the January 2023.

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE: Vice-chancellors of Periyar University, Annamalai University and Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Professor R Jagannathan, Professor RM Kathiresan and Dr V Geethalakshmi, respectively, called on Governor RN Ravi, who is also chancellor of all universities in Tamil Nadu, at Raj Bhavan on Monday and held discussions with him on various matters of their universities. The meeting assumes significance as three Bills aimed at clipping the powers of the governor in appointing vice-chancellors of 14 state universities passed by the Assembly in April are still pending with the governor. Speaking on the Bills in April, which empower the state government to appoint vice-chancellors of various universities, Chief Minister MK Stalin had said the appointment of vice-chancellors was made in consultation with the state government in the past. Stalin had also pointed out that, in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is appointing the V-Cs. Meanwhile, vice chancellors of agriculture and Periyar universities told TNIE they have submitted the academic performance report of their varsities to the governor and discussed about the progressive work at the universities. Further, the vice-chancellors said Ravi has suggested to conduct convocation of the universities at end of the January 2023.