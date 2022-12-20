Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy municipal admin department mulls bringing compost under one label

Sources said the corporation had earlier pitched the proposal for the online sale of compost to the state government.

Published: 20th December 2022

By Jose K Joseph
TIRUCHY:  The municipal administration department is planning to sell compost generated from all corporations under a single label, prompting Tiruchy corporation to drop its earlier plan to sell compost under the brand name ‘Try Manure’.  

Sources said the corporation had earlier pitched the proposal for the online sale of compost to the state government. Endorsing the plan, the government itself decided to extend it to a state-wide initiative. A senior corporation official said, “With the authorities planning to bring compost sale under one umbrella, we will have to drop the plan and accord to the common title,” he said. 

Another official said, “Tiruchy city generates about 600 tonnes of compost every month through all the 38 micro-compost centres here. The word ‘Try’ denotes to Tiruchy. Though we have to drop the plan, we are thrilled over the fact that the government considered our proposal to be worthy of state-wide implementation.”

Meanwhile, residents opined to take steps to promote home compost systems in houses. “In 2018 and 2019, the corporation conducted several exhibitions and competitions to promote home compost and kitchen garden at households. However, nowadays, they have discontinued such exhibitions which aided residents in buying affordable home compost systems. Therefore, the corporation should consider such exhibitions to promote home compost in houses,” said S Vasanthakumari, a resident of Srinivasan Nagar.

