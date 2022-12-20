Home States Tamil Nadu

Udhayanidhi Stalin asks officials to increase number of women SHGs in Tamil Nadu

Special focus should be given to SHGs with poor, elderly and disabled persons and transgenders as members. They should be provided with credit links.

Published: 20th December 2022 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin with officers of TN Women’s Development Corporation Limited on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday directed officers of TN Women’s Development Corporation Limited (TNWDC) to increase the number of Women’s Self Help Groups in TN. He also told them to ensure that the welfare schemes being implemented for them reach the SHGs functioning even in the remotest of the villages in the state. The minister said this while reviewing TNWDC schemes. 

Special focus should be given to SHGs with poor, elderly and disabled persons and transgenders as members. They should be provided with credit links. Udhayanidhi also told the officers that the target of disbursing Rs 25,000 crore as loans to SHGs should be expedited. Besides, rotation fund to be given to SHGs and the target for providing employment opportunities to youth under the self-employment scheme should be achieved early. The officers should monitor the schemes and market SHG products.  

During the meeting, the minister reviewed the functioning of SHGs, federations functioning in village panchayats, village poverty-reduction committees, schemes of TN State Urban Livelihood Mission, skill development programmes for youth, the role of SHGs in implementing Chief Minister’s Breakfast scheme for students, Illam Thedi Kalvi and Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam schemes. He also reviewed status of executing the announcements made in the Assembly.

