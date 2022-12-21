Allot more funds to develop Tamil language, Madras HC tells State

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to take more earnest efforts to develop Tamil language by increasing the allocation of funds and conducting various programmes to familiarise Tamil literature-both Sangam and modern- among the masses. A Bench of justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad gave the direction while disposing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by an advocate B Stalin in 2017, seeking direction to create necessary infrastructure and providing more books and research documents relating to Tamil language for the library in the World Tamil Sangam in Madurai.



The petitioner alleged that the government and the Tamil sangam were not taking adequate steps to propagate the beauty and elegance of the language. However, after perusing the reports filed by the government, the judges came to the conclusion that the government is taking all efforts to develop the Tamil language and the World Tamil Sangam is also marching towards fulfilling the objectives with which it was established. They, therefore, disposed of the petition with the above direction.

