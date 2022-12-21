Class 10 boy dies after his bike hits median in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Class 10 student who was driving a high-end bike was killed after he lost balance and hit the median near Vandalur on Monday night. The victim was identified as S Saran (16) of Thiruveedhi Amman Koil Street in Vandalur. “One of his friends had purchased a new bike. Saran wanted to take the vehicle for a drive. He borrowed the bike and drove fast on Vandalur- Walajabad Road. Due to the high speed, he lost control,” said a senior police officer. The vehicle rammed an iron barricaded median and he was killed on impact. Chromepet Traffic Investigation Police registered a case and sent his body to the hospital for postmortem. Police said they have booked a case against the owner of the vehicle.