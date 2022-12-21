Home States Tamil Nadu

Class 10 boy dies after his bike hits median in Chennai

The vehicle rammed an iron barricaded median and he was killed on impact.

Published: 21st December 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

Death-Accident-Murder-Killing

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A Class 10 student who was driving a high-end bike was killed after he lost balance and hit the median near Vandalur on Monday night. The victim was identified as S Saran (16) of Thiruveedhi Amman Koil Street in Vandalur.

“One of his friends had purchased a new bike. Saran wanted to take the vehicle for a drive. He borrowed the bike and drove fast on Vandalur- Walajabad Road. Due to the high speed, he lost control,” said a senior police officer.

The vehicle rammed an iron barricaded median and he was killed on impact. Chromepet Traffic Investigation Police registered a case and sent his body to the hospital for postmortem. Police said they have booked a case against the owner of the vehicle. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Death Bike accident
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Consider suspending Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Union Health Minister to Rahul
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha after questioning by the CBI in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam', in Hyderabad. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi liquor scam: KCR's daughter Kavitha has stake in Indo Spirits, says ED
Image used for representational purpose.
India may buy MQ-9 UAVs that killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri
Image used for representational purpose only.
Decadal census put off until further orders, no specific reason cited

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • B S MANI
    I request Guduvanchery Police to check near Schools in the interiors. There are many kids using 2 wheelers and posing danger to public. Not only School going but also even other younger unlicensed categories to be checked.
    11 hours ago reply
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp