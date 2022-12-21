CM Stalin instructs DGP to act against dumping of Kerala wastes in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

TENKASI: In his visit to Tenkasi on December 8, Chief Minister MK Stalin instructed Director General of Police (DGP) C Sylendra Babu to take action against the dumping of waste from Kerala along Tamil Nadu's borders. According to a statement, issued by Superintendent of Police R Krishnaraj, Stalin had expressed his concerns over health and environmental issues, arising due to the dumping of wastes.



"The DGP has ordered the Superintendent of Police of Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi districts to stop the illegal dumping of wastes from Kerala in the state's borders. The trucks that are transporting goods from Kerala are also bringing wastes such as poultry and plastic and dumping them in Tamil Nadu with the help of middlemen. Also, scrap sellers in Kerala are smuggling useless scraps into the state. Consultation meetings with the truck owners federation are being conducted regarding the matter," read the statement.



The police added that two cases were registered in Thiruvengadam and one in Alangulam limits against those involved in the smuggling of Kerala wastes. Nine persons have been arrested and seven trucks have been seized in this connection. 45 vehicles, bringing the wastes to Tamil Nadu via Puliyarai check post were fined and sent back to the neighbouring state.

"On December 13, Uthumalai police arrested Krishnakumar, a resident of Punalur in Kerala, and Karuppasamy, a middleman from Tirunelveli who illegally brought plastic and tyre wastes from Kerala. Their vehicles have been seized. Inspector General of Police (South Zone) Asra Garg has formed a special police team to curb the illegal transportation of biomedical wastes from Kerala," they added.

