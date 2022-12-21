Commuters in distress as NHAI-38 turns into dumping yard

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: As the NHAI-38 corridor, connecting Madurai and Tiruchy, continue to be a dumping yard for neighbouring villages, road users have once again raised concerns over the several inconveniences brought on by the issue of waste, including blurred visibility caused by burning waste and dog menace.



According to sources, the road users have alleged that Othakadai panchayat has been using the roadsides along the national highways as their dumping yard. "The four-lane NHAI roadsides in Othakadai are fringed with garbage and animals scouring through it -- a common sight for commuters who travel from Madurai towards Tiruchy ring road," they said.



Speaking to TNIE, National Highways Authority of India(NHAI), Trichy DGM(Tech) and Project Director P Narasimhan remarked that the illegal garbage disposal by contiguous buildings and panchayat has resulted in several issues, including cattle movements during day and night, leading to accidents. "Several accidents have already occurred at the same location.

Between August and October, I had pressed the issue to Collector S Dr S Aneesh Sekhar, Othakadi panchayat president Murgeswari Saravanan and Othakadai Police. But they seem to have turned a blind eye to the issue. Burning waste from the panchayat on a daily basis has resulted in heavy smoke in the location. This has been affecting the visibility of the road and emanating a foul odour while passing by the area," he added.



The official further stated that despite the collector and the police instructing the panchayat during monthly road safety meetings and SP office meetings, to stop dumping waste immediately, the situation continues to be the same.



N Manikandan, a road user who regularly uses the road to commute towards Melur and Madurai witnessed the cleanliness workers of Othakadai panchayat dumping the panchayat waste, including poultry, food waste from restaurants, and non-biodegradable waste.

"Stray cattle and dogs, that come to eat the waste, ambush road users, which often leads to accidents. There have been incidents of stray dogs chasing road users and biting them. Strict action must be taken to prevent further instances of waste dumping in the area," he said.



Responding to the issue, on behalf of panchayat president Murugeswari, her husband Saravanan said that they have identified 70 cents of land for dumping the waste generated by Othakadai panchayat. The area will soon be cleared and a proposal has been sent for purchasing an incinerator for burning waste, he added.

