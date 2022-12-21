Cooum land from which 400 families ousted sees private fence

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four years after 400 families from Ponnuvel Pillai (PP) Thottam in Aminjikarai residing along the Cooum were evicted for blocking the river’s right of way, a private entity has erected a fence along the river claiming ownership of a part of the land and restricted its access for private use.

The city corporation, which is barricading the banks of the river, has not been able to fence the area for 60 metres due to the ‘new encroachment’. Water resources department officials, however, said the land was encroached and there was no truth to the private party’s claim of ownership.

The families and a few commercial establishments at PP Thottam were evicted in 2018 as part of the Cooum eco-restoration project and they were moved to Perumbakkam TNUDB tenements. Most of them, whose livelihood was tied to the Aminjikarai area close to Koyambedu market, had to struggle to make a fresh start in Perumbakkam.

Will ensure that new encroachment is cleared, says WRD department

Nirosha J (28), a transgender woman, who was the priest of a small Angalaparameswari Temple that was demolished by the authorities, was also moved to Perumbakkam in 2018. “My grandfather was the priest of the temple and I took over eight years ago. I would get around Rs 10,000 a month from their offerings with which I would make sure that anyone who came to me hungry was also fed,” said Nirosha.

A fter the temple was demolished and Nirosha moved to Perumbakkam, her life took a turn for the worse. Unable to find regular work and facing harassment, she has now shifted back to Aminjikarai, renting a house for `4,000, and depending on others for three meals a day.

“I had a horrible experience in Perumbakkam where a group of men followed me home and tried to break open my door to gain entry. I decided to leave the house behind and move back here when I found that someone had barricaded the land where my temple used to stand,” she said. The new development has also surprised government authorities.

The wall that was being constructed by the city corporation along the river has been left incomplete for 60 metres because of the new ‘encroachment’. “The water resources department, as custodians of the land, usually requests us to construct the wall and we construct it depending on the river boundary marked by them.

On the 60-metre stretch, we have not received any information regarding what needs to be done on the barricaded area,” said a senior corporation official. “There are a few encroachments yet to be removed in Moovender Nagar. While clearing them, we will ensure that this new encroachment is also cleared and then give the go-ahead for the corporation to fence the area,” a WRD official said.

