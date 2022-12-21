Don’t have bill for wrist watch, says Annamalai

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: BJP state president K Annamalai on Tuesday said he does not have the purchase bills or receipts for his wristwatch, but only list of expenses for the last 13 years.

Addressing a rally in Tiruppur, Annamalai said, “I don’t have a bill for this watch, but have the details of expenses made in the past 13 years. I paid Rs 13 lakh as credit card bills and will make the details public before starting on my padayatra next year.

Besides, I will release the list of benami properties of DMK ministers. They have amassed more than Rs 2 lakh crore. I will also release the price list of watches worn by the chief minister’s son-in-law and cars used by the CM. I will question how did MK Stalin come to possess a house worth Rs 120 crore?”

Further, he said BJP will get its first Lok Sabha MP in TN from Tiruppur. “Whenever we think about developing the garment industry in Tiruppur city, we create a master plan to boost exports and develop infrastructure,” he added.

