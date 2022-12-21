Home States Tamil Nadu

Ex-judge, senior lawyer appointed as Tamil Nadu human rights commission members

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Former judge of the Madras High Court Raja Elango and senior counsel V Kannadasan have been appointed members of the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC). A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin at the secretariat. Assembly Speaker M Appavu attended the meeting.

Elango (67) practised criminal law since the date of his enrolment in 1978, particularly on the trial side. He served as legal advisor to TN Text Books Society during 1989-1991 and as city public prosecutor (Chennai) and special public prosecutor for corruption cases during 1996-2001.

He was senior Central government standing counsel in the Central Administrative Tribunal during 2004-2006 and later as public prosecutor of TN government. He was elevated as a judge of the Madras HC in 2006 and later transferred to the Andhra Pradesh HC and later to the Telangana HC.

V Kannadasan (62) hails from Mayiladuthurai and has been an advocate at the Madras HC since 1993. He specialised in civil and criminal cases and is an expert in prisoner-rights issues. He was a special public prosecutor for human rights cases.

