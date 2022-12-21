Home States Tamil Nadu

Forest staff in Theppakadu on alert as jumbo nears habitations

Currently, the elephant is roaming between Moyar valley and Kottuparai anti poaching watcher camp.

Elephant image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Forest department staff are on high alert after radio collared Pandalur Makhna (PM2) which was released in Congress Mattam entered Theppakadu forest, near Gudalur. The animal has travelled more than 25 km since it was released at Congress Mattam eleven days ago.

Over 50 forest department workers and nine kumki elephants attached to Theppakadu have been deployed in different locations since Sunday night as part of efforts to send the animal back into the forest. Nine locations have been identified as possible chances of the animal to come out from the forest. 

Currently, the elephant is roaming between Moyar valley and Kottuparai anti-poaching watcher camp. Forest officials confirmed that the animal is still inside the forest, and are monitoring the animal using radio signals they get on an app.  

D Venkatesh,  conservator of forests, Nilgiris district and field director of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) said, “We suspect the makhna is wandering all around the forest since the terrain is new to it unlike Gudalur forest division from where it was captured. We have seen the PM2 is trying to move to a new place with another herd.

“We will send back the animal if it comes out of the forest. If this is done continuously the elephant would settle down somewhere in the forest.” The makhna was captured on December 9 after it continued to damage houses to eat rice and other grocery items. A woman was killed and two others were injured after the animal damaged a house. During the initial days of its release in Congress Mattam, the animal was moving along the Moyar river.

