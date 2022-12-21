Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC seeks govt reply in plea against drinking liquor in public place

The petition added that the alcoholics dump plastic cups and bags in the open space, break liquor bottles and even throw them even into canals.

Published: 21st December 2022

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Madras High Court on Tuesday sought reply from the state government and Tasmac in a petition seeking to prevent consumption of liquor in public places which is causing nuisance for the public.
The first bench of acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy directed the state government and Tasmac to file reply and adjourned the matter to January 4. The petition was filed by N Mohan and P Gopinath of Tiurvallur district. 

The petitioners stated that several people purchase liquor from Tasmac outlets and bars at the end of business hours. They consume liquor by squatting in front of the outlets on the side of roads and canal banks and also cause nuisance to the public. The petition added that the alcoholics dump plastic cups and bags in the open space, break liquor bottles and even throw them even into canals.

