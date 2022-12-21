Plea alleges kin usurping properties of man with schizophrenia; Madras HC seeks medical report

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently sought a detailed medical report from a senior psychiatrist, assessing the mental condition of a 36-year-old man, Arun (name changed), who is alleged to be suffering from paranoid schizophrenia.

The court gave the direction after a habeas corpus petition was filed by his aunt that two of their relatives were trying to illegally take possession of Arun's properties by taking advantage of his mental condition.

According to the petitioner, who is an octogenarian, Arun's parents and brother passed away and she has been taking care of him since last year. His parents had left two properties- three houses measuring around a total of 1750 sq.ft in Madurai and 1.44-acre agricultural lands in Sivaganga, she added.

But in the guise of taking him to undergo natural mental health treatment, Arun's cousin and her daughter have illegally detained him and transferred the property in Madurai to their name as if Arun sold the property to them for Rs 28 lakh, the petitioner alleged.

In the previous hearing, the court had opined that the sub-registrar ought to have been more careful before entertaining the document for registration. They issued a series of directions to safeguard the properties and the money and further sought a report from the psychiatrist on Arun's mental condition. Since the psychiatrist sought further time, a Bench of justices G Jayachandran and Sunder Mohan adjourned the case to January 3, 2023.

