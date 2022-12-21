Techno-economic study to decide path ahead for Parandur airport

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The detailed techno-economic study to re-assess land requirements for Greenfield airport and development aspects of the city will be a contributing factor to the fate of Eganapuram and surrounding villages as well as water bodies, which will be impacted by the airport.

A delegation of eight villagers, who met ministers E V Velu, Thangam Thennarasu and T M Anbarasan were assured that the techno-economic feasibility study was being conducted by taking into consideration grievances highlighted during their meeting held on October 15.

This is the second meeting of ministers with the villagers after the protests on Monday saw a huge posse of policemen posted at Eganapuram and Nelvoy. Speaking to TNIE after the meeting held at the Secretariat, G Subramanian, secretary of Ekanapuram Village People and Farmers Welfare Board, said that the ministers said the study will decide the feasibility of the site as the sites were only just selected.

“The ministers told the delegation that they have just selected the site. The techno-economic study will decide on how much land is required for the project. Once the techno-economic study is complete, the villagers will be informed and a decision will be taken collectively,” he said.

However, villagers have not postponed their protests. “The night protests will continue,” added Subramanian. He said the government has not been stubborn in their approach in building the airport as the have given a patient hearing. The meeting assumes significance following the heavy police presence on Monday morning after Nelvoy and Eganapuram villagers took part in a protest against the Greenfield Airport.

When asked whether the villagers raised the presence of a police force, Subramanian said that the police force was being stationed to prevent outside elements from entering the protest. “The police are monitoring the presence of outsiders,” he added.

Officials said that they had discussed concerns raised by locals over the watershed and preserving the natural flow of water to ensure that both upstream and downstream flows are not affected. A government release had stated an expert committee would be formed to study agricultural lands, geographical changes to the area and the waterways.

It is learnt that the state requires 4,563.56 acres of land spread across 13 villages. Of these, 3,246.38 acres are patta land. The remaining 1317.18 acre are government poramboke lands. A total of 1,005 families will be affected by the project while the government has offered 3.5 times the prevailing market value for acquiring land.

The consultant for the study, who will be selected after January 6, will also obtain statutory clearances and assist in conducting bid process management for proposed development model for the Greenfield airport.

