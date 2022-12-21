TNPSC adds group-I exam to annual planner

Home States Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI:  The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Tuesday revised the vacancies in its 2023 annual planner by including group I exams in it. Although the number of vacancies has not been revealed, the planner revealed that notification for group I exams will be issued in August and the preliminary exam will be conducted in November next year. The main exam is scheduled for July 2024. 

Earlier, the annual planner of TNPSC for 2023 notified 1,752 vacancies in 10 categories. In addition, group IV exam was also notified without revealing the number of vacancies. On December 19, TNIE had published an article highlighting the disappointment of job seekers. 

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan urged TNPSC to conduct group I, II, III and IV exams in 2023, on Tuesday. In a statement, he said, the planner disappointed job seekers and would force many to do away with the preparation for competitive exams. 

