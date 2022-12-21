Udhaya visits constituency, distributes govt aid

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday visited various parts of his constituency, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, and distributed welfare assistance to the needy. The assistance includes mixies, grinders, LPG stoves, sports equipment, etc.

During his visit, he called on a boy who underwent kidney transplant recently and enquired about his health. At Ward No.114, he distributed mixies, grinders, and LPG stoves to 500 persons. At Nadukuppam in Ward 120 (Teynampet zone), he inaugurated a police outpost. On Dr Besant Road (Ward No.116), he laid the foundation for an integrated skill development and sports centre, to be built at Rs 1.05 crore.

The minister launched works to establish roadside sewerage pumping stations at Nadukuppam and Neelam Basha Dargah Streets, to be completed at Rs 1.25 crore. Around 3,000 residents of several streets around these areas would benefit from this.

At Ward No.62 (Royapuram zone), he minister opened a public convenience built at Rs 17 lakh. In the same place, he inaugurated Namma Santhai, a shop under Suyam Initiative, which does not use plastic materials.

This shop gives 10% rebate to those who buy things worth over Rs 50 by bringing their own bags. Also, 5% rebate is given to those who produce used milk sachets. Rs 1 is given to those who bring used plastic bottles. Chennai Mayor R Priya, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and senior officer were present.

