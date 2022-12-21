Woman goes missing after yoga session, probe on

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A Tiruppur resident has lodged complaint with the police alleging that his wife who had attended week-long classes at a private yoga centre near the foothills of Velliangiri has gone missing.

According to police, Subhashree (34), a computer operator from Arasu Paniyalar Nagar near Avinashi, had joined the yoga session named ‘Silence’ on 11 December.

When her husband , S Palanikumar (40) came to pick her up on Sunday, he was informed that she had left the centre in the morning. When he insisted the staff to check the CCTV footage, he found Subhashree leaving the centre in a taxi at around 9.30 am. Palanikumar checked his phone and saw that he had got a call from an unknown number that morning. He called that number and found out that Subhashree had tried to contact him from another person’s phone. Since he didn’t answer the call, she hitched a ride.

After investigation, police found out that Subhashree had got down at Semmedu Muttathuvayal, which is a few kilometers away from the Yoga centre. CCTV footage obtained in the locality showed her running on the road wearing a costume provided by the yoga centre during their classes.

“While checking the CCTV footage of the area, we found that she was running on the road wearing a uniform provided by the yoga centre. Her disappearance happened outside of the yoga centre. We are working to trace her whereabouts,” said a senior police officer. Authorities from the yoga centre refused to comment saying that the incident happened outside their campus.

