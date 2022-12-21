Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Workers left out of NRI welfare board brass’

Say civil society organisations working for migrant Tamils; officials say board an evolving one, could be expanded 

Published: 21st December 2022 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A top government official on Tuesday dismissed claims that blue-collar employees and civil society organisations working for the protection of migrant Tamils were not allowed representation in the newly formed welfare board for non-resident Tamils and said the board was an evolving one and could be expanded if needed.

The welfare board for non-resident Tamils and Tamils living in other states (announced on Monday) was constituted after a 10-year gap. “Nothing is final and the board will be expanded. The idea behind its formation is to ensure that we have a contact point of persons who could help distressed Tamils living around the world,” the officer said. This also comes as TN is playing an important role in repatriating migrant workers and Tamils in distress.

National Domestic Workers Movement (NDWM) coordinator S Valarmathi said the board lacked representation from the workers’ side or organisations that strived for the protection of the migrant workers. Most members represent the diaspora and none represented the workers, she said. She said the board should have representation from workers and women’s sides or those working for migrant workers. She requested the chief minister to consider the demand.

Notably, the DMK government, led by former Chief Minister the late M Karunanidhi, enacted TN Non-Resident Tamils’ Welfare Act in 2011, but the subsequent governments failed to implement it. The board will address the problems faced by non-resident Tamils and offer them necessary help, the officer said.
Bernard D’Sami, director of Loyola Institute of Social Science Training and Research (LISSTAR), said since it was a welfare board, it needed representation from workers. “Labourers who work abroad or those who have returned after working for over 30 years should be represented in the board. Those who are working in Singapore, Saudi Arabia and Gulf countries should be represented,” he said.

Ponkumar, chairman of TN Construction Workers Welfare Board, said blue-collar workers should be given importance as a large number of construction workers go abroad for work and their safety should be ensured.

Representatives of NRI Tamils from Mauritius (Arumugam Parasuraman), the United Kingdom (Muhammed Faisal), the United Arab Emirates (Siddiq Syed Meeran), the United States of America (Caldwel Velnambi) and Singapore (GV Ram alias Gopalakrishnan Venkataramanan) have been appointed as members. A Meeran from Mumbai and Advocate Pugazh Gandhi from Chennai will be the non-official members of this welfare board.

Formed after 10-yr gap
The welfare board for non-resident Tamils was constituted after a 10-year gap. “The idea behind its formation is to ensure that we have a contact point of persons who can help distressed Tamils abroad,” said the officer

