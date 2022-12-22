Home States Tamil Nadu

8 tribal villages in Doddamanju to get bus facility 

They do not have access to public transport for ten kilometres from the area, and have to travel to Bettamugilalam junction to catch a bus.

Bus Station. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI:  A tribal habitation in Doddamanju is set to get bus services to Denkanikottai soon with officials completing a feasibility survey recently. They have suggested some corrections to be carried out in the alignment before launching bus services.

Over eight tribal habitations come under Doddamanju panchayat comprising population of about 1000 people. They do not have access to public transport for ten kilometres from the area, and have to travel to Bettamugilalam junction to catch a bus.

The people have been seeking bus service from Kodakarai to Denkanikottai for over a decade. Currently, the forest department operates a vehicle to transport people from Kodakarai to Denkanikottai for ` 80 per head.

Kodakarai tribal villager K Bairan (47) said many officials visited the village to conduct the inspection and hoped bus services begin soon. Thalli MLA T Ramachandran told TNIE, “We took up the issue with transport minister SS Sivasankar and Chief Minister MK Stalin seeking a mini- bus service between Kodakarai and Denkanikottai.

Following this, TNSTC officials from Dharmapuri inspected the road which was followd by a joint inspection of officials on Monday. They wanted some corrections in the road alignment. Once these are carried out, buses will be operated. Apart from this, extension of existing bus service for 2. 5 km from Doddamanju to Bellatti will help tribal people in Doddamanju panchayat, officials also visited the spot and asked to widen the road.”

TNSTC general manager of Dharmapuri S Jeevarathnam said, “Out of five hairpin bends in the stretch, gradient is high in three curves. After rectification, a mini - bus can be operated from Denkanikottai to Kodakarai.”

A forest department official in Hosur said officials should obtain permission from them to carry out changes in road stretch, because the region is inside the Cauvery north wildlife sanctuary.

