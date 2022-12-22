Home States Tamil Nadu

Book men who attacked doctors also under sections of Hospital Protection Act: IMA

When the nurse went to administer him an injection shot, the suspect said he was uncomfortable receiving the shot from the woman and asked if the doctor could administer it to him.

VIRUDHUNAGAR:  Office-bearers of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Sivakasi Branch, on Wednesday submitted a petition to Superintendent of Police M Manohar seeking a direction to add sections of the Hospital Protection Act to the IPC sections under which two men who attacked a doctor recently were charged.

Sources said the suspects, M Pandiarajan (41) and his brother M Karupasami (31) from Jameen Salvar Patti, came to a private hospital recently and met Dr Jeyapal (65) claiming that Pandiarajan had a stomach ache. When the nurse went to administer him an injection shot, the suspect said he was uncomfortable receiving the shot from the woman and asked if the doctor could administer it to him.

"The doctor agreed and when the nurse left the room, Karupasami suddenly closed the door. Pandiarajan then took out a machete and attacked the doctor. The doctor sustained a head injury, and by then Pandiarajan, who was tipsy, lost his balance and fell down. Hearing screams, staff and other patients barged into the room and rescued the doctor," they added.

Reportedly, the suspects' mother suffered a stroke over a year ago and Dr Jeyapal had treated her. However, she died later and the duo blamed the doctor for it. Following the assault on the doctor, Sivakasi Town police arrested Pandiarajan and Karupasami under sections 342, 294 (b) and 307 of IPC. They were remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.

