CM Stalin visit: Kilpauk mental health institute gets new life

Ahead of Stalin visit today, road leading to in-patient, out-patient campus is being re-laid for the first time since 2008

Published: 22nd December 2022 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

Repair works in full swing at the institute in Kilpauk, Chennai | Ashwin Prasath

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The 228-year-old Government Institute of Mental Health in Kilpauk is getting a new look, thanks to the scheduled visit of Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday. It’s for the first time after years that a chief minister is visiting the facility. 

The dilapidated buildings, which is considered a passé, is now garnering attention among the passers-by. 
Amidst the bustling activity to beautify the historic institution by the health department and the staff of the institute, a few inmates have been provided with new dresses. Staff are seen at their best, training the inmates to say yes or no to the probable queries to be asked by the chief minister, in case, he visits the wards on his way to the podium.

Director of the institute, Dr P Poorna Chandrika, said the patients being trained to answer the probable questions are all non-aggressive. “The aggressive patients in the wards, on the way to the podium, have been shifted. The idea is to ensure these patients don’t get panic as it may worsen their condition,” she said. 

The worn-out building walls have been scrapped, patched with cement, and have been whitewashed. The in-patient and the out-patient campuses also got new roads overnight. “The last time roads were laid at the in-patient campus was in 2008. And, many of them were battered and worn-out,” said a staff

Meanwhile, the occupants of the building housing ‘Half Way Home’ a facility for those who face stigma at home and rejected by the kin after treatment have been temporarily moved to other wards as the CM is set to will inaugurate it today. Though the ‘Half Way Home’ has been functioning for over a year now, the building is being spruced up by health department officials ahead of the inauguration. 

The chief minister will also flag off 75 Life Saving Support (LSS) 108 ambulances on the occasion. The PWD officials laid new roads on Wednesday to facilitate Stalin flag-off the ambulances from the stage at the in-patients campus.

Among other things, the CM will also launch Mananala Nallaatharavu Mandram  of MaNaM, an initiative by the health department aimed at preventing suicides and providing psychological support for medical students in all the 36 government medical colleges in the state.

