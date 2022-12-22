Coimbatore: Sewage flows out of damaged pipes in wards 51 & 52

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Residents of wards 51 and 52 alleged that despite several complaints about the sewage water from the broken drainage entering roads and houses for the past week, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has not taken any action.

The Suez Projects Private Limited is carrying out the 24x7 water supply project in the old 60 wards of the Coimbatore Corporation and has been installing pipelines in the core areas of the city. The shoddy works by the firm have often come under the sharp criticism of the people.

Recently, the drainages in the Sowripalayam area of the East zone were broken during pipeline installation works and the Suez officials failed to fix them. As a result, the sewage water from the broken drainage began overflowing on the roads and entered inside the houses in the Sowripalayam - Peelamedu Main Road area which comes under wards 51 & 52 of the East Zone.

“The sewage water has been flowing on the road for about a week now and not a single official has batted an eyelid over the issue,” said A Muthusamy, a resident of Sowripalayam.

“People are unable to commute through this road. Also, as the officials have fixed the roads after digging them up for pipeline installation work, the sewage water gets stagnated on the pothole-ridden road which makes it even worse for motorists. The officials’ negligence in addressing the problem has caused the sewage water flow on the roads & inside the houses,” he added.

When inquired about it, East Zone Chairperson Lakumi Ilanjelvi Karthick who is also the councillor of ward 52 told TNIE, “The Suez officials who carried out the project have broken the drainage during the pipeline installation works. The councillor of ward 51 has also informed me about the issue. We have informed the Suez officials regarding the issues and told them immediately address the problem at once. The broken drainage shall be fixed and the issue will be sorted out in the next 2 days.”

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said that the civic body officials have been checking on the situation and will inspect the place soon.

“Due to the vehicular movement, we couldn’t attend to the problem. However, we’ve started the works now. The traffic will stopped from both sides of the road in the night and the problem will be sorted out by Thursday,” she added.

COIMBATORE: Residents of wards 51 and 52 alleged that despite several complaints about the sewage water from the broken drainage entering roads and houses for the past week, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has not taken any action. The Suez Projects Private Limited is carrying out the 24x7 water supply project in the old 60 wards of the Coimbatore Corporation and has been installing pipelines in the core areas of the city. The shoddy works by the firm have often come under the sharp criticism of the people. Recently, the drainages in the Sowripalayam area of the East zone were broken during pipeline installation works and the Suez officials failed to fix them. As a result, the sewage water from the broken drainage began overflowing on the roads and entered inside the houses in the Sowripalayam - Peelamedu Main Road area which comes under wards 51 & 52 of the East Zone. “The sewage water has been flowing on the road for about a week now and not a single official has batted an eyelid over the issue,” said A Muthusamy, a resident of Sowripalayam. “People are unable to commute through this road. Also, as the officials have fixed the roads after digging them up for pipeline installation work, the sewage water gets stagnated on the pothole-ridden road which makes it even worse for motorists. The officials’ negligence in addressing the problem has caused the sewage water flow on the roads & inside the houses,” he added. When inquired about it, East Zone Chairperson Lakumi Ilanjelvi Karthick who is also the councillor of ward 52 told TNIE, “The Suez officials who carried out the project have broken the drainage during the pipeline installation works. The councillor of ward 51 has also informed me about the issue. We have informed the Suez officials regarding the issues and told them immediately address the problem at once. The broken drainage shall be fixed and the issue will be sorted out in the next 2 days.” Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said that the civic body officials have been checking on the situation and will inspect the place soon. “Due to the vehicular movement, we couldn’t attend to the problem. However, we’ve started the works now. The traffic will stopped from both sides of the road in the night and the problem will be sorted out by Thursday,” she added.