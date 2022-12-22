Drive to spot potential school dropouts on in Tamil Nadu: Anbil Mahesh

Home States Tamil Nadu

THANJAVUR:  The drive to identify school students at risk of dropping out is under way in the state, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Wednesday. He was talking to mediapersons after participating in a community baby shower function that was held in Thanjavur. 

The minister said around 1.8 lakh dropouts were identified in the state and enrolled in schools again last year. He also mentioned the Namma school foundation receiving positive response. 

On the community shower function, Minister Poyyamozhi said as many as 2,950 beneficiaries were identified in the district, of which 400 expectant mothers participated in Thanjavur city. The beneficiaries were provided with gift hampers.

