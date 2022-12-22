Krishnagiri noon meal organisers in distress as govt funds delayed for four months

Sivaguru S By

Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Noon meal organizers of Bargur complain that they have not been getting funds from the government to procure commodities for the last four months. According to sources, there are around 216 noon meal centres in Bargur block and Rs 22. 40 lakh has to be credited for meal organizers. However, for the past three months, they have not received the funds and are spending from their pockets .

Mari, a noon meal organizer, from Thalli block, told TNIE, “The government is providing rice, dhal and oil directly for the noon meal scheme. For the remaining essential items like vegetables, firewood and masala items, the government will provide a grant of Rs 2. 28 per student of primary schools and Rs 2. 42 of upper primary school. However, for the last four months, we haven’t received the grants and are organising the meal with money from our own pockets.

Another noon meal organizer from Bargur block said she has to spend Rs 150 for firewood each day to cook for 80 children at the Panchayat Union Middle School. “However, the government allocates only Rs 52 a day( Rs 0. 65 per child). Adding to this, the grant for essential items is delayed since October and this is affecting our livelihood. For the past three months, I had spent Rs 15, 000 from my hand for two schools,” she said.

Tamil Nadu Noon Meal Employees Association district president R Srinivasan said the Union government has released funds and the process is initiated by the respective Block Development Officer from a nodal account in the State. However, due to technical issues, the grant hasn’t been credited to noon meal organizers for many blocks in the State.

When contacted, District Collector Dr V Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy said he would resolve the issue at the earliest. Further, TNIE brought to his notice that noon meal organisers in Thalli block also had not received funds for three months. Following this, he directed officials and Rs 21.89 lakh was credited on Tuesday.

