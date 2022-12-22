Language is bloodline of a race: CM Stalin 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Speaking at the 80th anniversary of Tamil Isai Sangam (Tamil music association) on Wednesday here, CM MK Stalin said the Dravidian movement extended its support to the activities of Tamil Isai Sangam. Stalin said Tamil Isai Sangam was the reason behind the reach of Tamil Isai in TN.

Highlighting the reason for organising various movements in TN, Stalin said: “Dravidian movement arose to protect the rights of Tamils. Tani Tamil (pure Tamil) movement arouse under the leadership of Maraimalai Adigal to protect Tamil. Tamil Isai Sangam was established to protect Tamil art.”

On protecting the mother tongue, Stalin said: “Language is the bloodline of a race. If the language perishes, the race will also perish. That is why the development of Tamil and the development of the Tamils are intertwined. So, we are determined to resist the influence of other languages (on Tamil culture).”

