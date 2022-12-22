Home States Tamil Nadu

Language is bloodline of a race: CM Stalin 

Highlighting the reason for organising various movements in TN, Stalin said: “Dravidian movement arose to protect the rights of Tamils.

Published: 22nd December 2022 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

CM Stalin at a Tamil Isai Sangam event in Chennai on Wednesday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Speaking at the 80th anniversary of Tamil Isai Sangam (Tamil music association) on Wednesday here, CM MK Stalin said the Dravidian movement extended its support to the activities of Tamil Isai Sangam. Stalin said Tamil Isai Sangam was the reason behind the reach of Tamil Isai in TN.

Highlighting the reason for organising various movements in TN, Stalin said: “Dravidian movement arose to protect the rights of Tamils. Tani Tamil (pure Tamil) movement arouse under the leadership of Maraimalai Adigal to protect Tamil. Tamil Isai Sangam was established to protect Tamil art.”

On protecting the mother tongue, Stalin said: “Language is the bloodline of a race. If the language perishes, the race will also perish. That is why the development of Tamil and the development of the Tamils are intertwined. So, we are determined to resist the influence of other languages (on Tamil culture).”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp