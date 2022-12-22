Madras HC enhances cyclone relief for two fishermen; says govt paying compensation is not charity

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently enhanced the compensation amount awarded to two Thanjavur fishermen whose boats were damaged during the Gaja cyclone in 2018.



Allowing the petitions filed by fishermen S Senthilkumar and M Thetchinamoorthy of Peravurani taluk in Thanjavur, Justice GR Swaminathan said the payment of compensation by the government through statutory schemes or government orders is not a bounty, dole or charity. The authorities should keep in mind that the government's policy is to enable the affected individuals to stand on their own feet, he added.



The judge was not satisfied with the manner in which the damage assessment was done by the officials. As per a GO passed by the State government in 2019, the relief assistance to owners of fully damaged fibreglass reinforced plastic boats, including net, was fixed as Rs 1.5 lakh.



Though the petitioners claimed that their boats got completely damaged in the cyclone, the assessment team had concluded that the petitioners' boats were not fully damaged without assigning any reason as to why it rejected the petitioners' claim, the judge pointed out.

The inspection team had fixed the compensation amount at Rs 12,000 for Thetchinamoorthy for the damaged net and engine and Rs 17,000 for Senthilkumar for the partial damage of the boat. But the report does not indicate as to how the team determined the extent of damage or the value thereof and does not contain the fishermen's signatures, the judge added.



He opined that the process of loss assessment by insurers is applicable when the authorities assess damage suffered by citizens during natural calamities. The inspection team should have at least one official who has experience in loss assessment. It should conduct a spot inspection, take photos and videos, record its view as well as the victims', explain the findings to the victims and obtain their signatures, the judge explained. The inspection report should describe the nature and extent of damage instead of vaguely saying 'partial' or 'total' damage, he added.



In the petitioners' case, the assessment reports filed by the authorities were in mere spreadsheet format and the description about the nature of damage was cryptic and insufficient, the judge opined. He directed the government to pay the petitioners an additional sum of Rs 1.38 lakh and Rs 1.33 lakh respectively within two months.

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently enhanced the compensation amount awarded to two Thanjavur fishermen whose boats were damaged during the Gaja cyclone in 2018. Allowing the petitions filed by fishermen S Senthilkumar and M Thetchinamoorthy of Peravurani taluk in Thanjavur, Justice GR Swaminathan said the payment of compensation by the government through statutory schemes or government orders is not a bounty, dole or charity. The authorities should keep in mind that the government's policy is to enable the affected individuals to stand on their own feet, he added. The judge was not satisfied with the manner in which the damage assessment was done by the officials. As per a GO passed by the State government in 2019, the relief assistance to owners of fully damaged fibreglass reinforced plastic boats, including net, was fixed as Rs 1.5 lakh. Though the petitioners claimed that their boats got completely damaged in the cyclone, the assessment team had concluded that the petitioners' boats were not fully damaged without assigning any reason as to why it rejected the petitioners' claim, the judge pointed out. The inspection team had fixed the compensation amount at Rs 12,000 for Thetchinamoorthy for the damaged net and engine and Rs 17,000 for Senthilkumar for the partial damage of the boat. But the report does not indicate as to how the team determined the extent of damage or the value thereof and does not contain the fishermen's signatures, the judge added. He opined that the process of loss assessment by insurers is applicable when the authorities assess damage suffered by citizens during natural calamities. The inspection team should have at least one official who has experience in loss assessment. It should conduct a spot inspection, take photos and videos, record its view as well as the victims', explain the findings to the victims and obtain their signatures, the judge explained. The inspection report should describe the nature and extent of damage instead of vaguely saying 'partial' or 'total' damage, he added. In the petitioners' case, the assessment reports filed by the authorities were in mere spreadsheet format and the description about the nature of damage was cryptic and insufficient, the judge opined. He directed the government to pay the petitioners an additional sum of Rs 1.38 lakh and Rs 1.33 lakh respectively within two months.