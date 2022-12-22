Madras HC orders interim closure of mall for creating public nuisance

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Madurai collector, corporation and police commissioners among others, on a petition filed by an advocate to temporarily close down the newly inaugurated private shopping mall at the Melur Road near MGR Bus stand in Madurai on charges that it was creating public nuisance.



The petitioner Henri Tiphagne, a resident of Lake Area of Madurai, submitted that the shopping centre, which has nearly 10 floors with underground parking space, has been opened to the public despite it still being under construction. It does not have a properly visible emergency staircase, he alleged. The mall is also causing traffic congestion as it has led to parking of vehicles and encroachment by hawkers on both sides of the road, which already faces heavy traffic due to the presence of the MGR bus stand, a private hospital, hotels and markets, Tiphagne further said.

Stating that the vehicles coming in and out of the mall take a 'U' turn in front of the private hospital, he emphasised that the traffic congestion would affect the entry and exit of patients and ambulances. Though the collector, being the district magistrate, is responsible for solving this public nuisance, no steps have been undertaken, he claimed and requested the court to direct temporary closure of the mall or at least a part of it, till the issues are resolved.



Justice K Murali Shankar, who heard the plea, issued notice to the authorities, the shopping centre and the private hospital and adjourned the case to Friday.

