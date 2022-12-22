Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras University distance education institute’s income doubles

The varsity officials are hopeful  that in the academic year 2022-23 also, the IDE will cross the Rs 164 crore mark, as in the last seven-month revenue itself was over Rs 85 crore.

Published: 22nd December 2022 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

Madras University (File photo |D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

Madras University (File photo |D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Bringing much relief to the cash-strapped University of Madras, the earnings of the varsity’s Institute of  Distance Education (IDE) has soared in the academic year 2021-22 to Rs 164 crore, which is almost double the 2020-21 figure.

As per the data collected from the university, in the academic year 2021-22, IDE  enrolled 32,599 students, highest in the last five years, and generated a revenue of Rs 164.17 crore through course fees. In the year 2020-21,  distance education had generated a revenue of Rs 86.45 crore while in  2019-20, the earnings were Rs 114.31 crore and in 2018-19, the figure was Rs 83.87 crore.

According to IDE officials, during 2020 due to  the pandemic, the demand for distance education courses witnessed a surge and to cash in on the opportunity, the institute introduced eight new courses and started online classes. The varsity officials are hopeful  that in the academic year 2022-23 also, the IDE will cross the Rs 164 crore mark, as in the last seven-month revenue itself was over Rs 85 crore.

IDE’e revenue is one of the major sources of income of the university, which is facing a  financial crisis for the past few years and has been struggling to pay the pension benefits to its employees. According to varsity sources,  the per month expenses of the university stands at around Rs 20 crore. The fees collected from the general courses offered by the varsity is very negligible.

“It is overwhelming that IDE’s revenue has increased, but we are still facing a shortfall of almost Rs 100 crore annually in managing our expenses. We are trying to increase IDE  revenue further by starting new online courses from next year,” said vice chancellor of the university, S  Gowri, .

The IDE plans to launch 10 new online courses from next academic year. It has two  admission sessions: academic year which starts in April and  calendar year that begins in January. The institute offers 46 programmes in total.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
University of Madras Institute of Distance Education
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp