Madras University distance education institute’s income doubles

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bringing much relief to the cash-strapped University of Madras, the earnings of the varsity’s Institute of Distance Education (IDE) has soared in the academic year 2021-22 to Rs 164 crore, which is almost double the 2020-21 figure.

As per the data collected from the university, in the academic year 2021-22, IDE enrolled 32,599 students, highest in the last five years, and generated a revenue of Rs 164.17 crore through course fees. In the year 2020-21, distance education had generated a revenue of Rs 86.45 crore while in 2019-20, the earnings were Rs 114.31 crore and in 2018-19, the figure was Rs 83.87 crore.

According to IDE officials, during 2020 due to the pandemic, the demand for distance education courses witnessed a surge and to cash in on the opportunity, the institute introduced eight new courses and started online classes. The varsity officials are hopeful that in the academic year 2022-23 also, the IDE will cross the Rs 164 crore mark, as in the last seven-month revenue itself was over Rs 85 crore.

IDE’e revenue is one of the major sources of income of the university, which is facing a financial crisis for the past few years and has been struggling to pay the pension benefits to its employees. According to varsity sources, the per month expenses of the university stands at around Rs 20 crore. The fees collected from the general courses offered by the varsity is very negligible.

“It is overwhelming that IDE’s revenue has increased, but we are still facing a shortfall of almost Rs 100 crore annually in managing our expenses. We are trying to increase IDE revenue further by starting new online courses from next year,” said vice chancellor of the university, S Gowri, .

The IDE plans to launch 10 new online courses from next academic year. It has two admission sessions: academic year which starts in April and calendar year that begins in January. The institute offers 46 programmes in total.

CHENNAI: Bringing much relief to the cash-strapped University of Madras, the earnings of the varsity’s Institute of Distance Education (IDE) has soared in the academic year 2021-22 to Rs 164 crore, which is almost double the 2020-21 figure. As per the data collected from the university, in the academic year 2021-22, IDE enrolled 32,599 students, highest in the last five years, and generated a revenue of Rs 164.17 crore through course fees. In the year 2020-21, distance education had generated a revenue of Rs 86.45 crore while in 2019-20, the earnings were Rs 114.31 crore and in 2018-19, the figure was Rs 83.87 crore. According to IDE officials, during 2020 due to the pandemic, the demand for distance education courses witnessed a surge and to cash in on the opportunity, the institute introduced eight new courses and started online classes. The varsity officials are hopeful that in the academic year 2022-23 also, the IDE will cross the Rs 164 crore mark, as in the last seven-month revenue itself was over Rs 85 crore. IDE’e revenue is one of the major sources of income of the university, which is facing a financial crisis for the past few years and has been struggling to pay the pension benefits to its employees. According to varsity sources, the per month expenses of the university stands at around Rs 20 crore. The fees collected from the general courses offered by the varsity is very negligible. “It is overwhelming that IDE’s revenue has increased, but we are still facing a shortfall of almost Rs 100 crore annually in managing our expenses. We are trying to increase IDE revenue further by starting new online courses from next year,” said vice chancellor of the university, S Gowri, . The IDE plans to launch 10 new online courses from next academic year. It has two admission sessions: academic year which starts in April and calendar year that begins in January. The institute offers 46 programmes in total.