Mass Thirukkural reading session takes St Mary's College into the India Book of Records

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: St Mary's College has leaped into the India Book of Records (IBR) for conducting a mass book reading session on Thirukkural on September 9, which was attended by as many as 2,219 students and college staff. The event was hosted by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of St Mary's College. Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) students, faculty, administration and support staff read four chapters and recited one chapter from Thirukkural as a mark of their tribute to the Indian knowledge system while holding the national flag in their hands, read a press statement.



After scrutiny and the verification of the event, IBR, affiliated to Asia Book of Records, has certified the event as a new record under the title 'Maximum Participants Reading Thirukkural Chapters Holding the National Flag' as it befits the guidelines and criteria of the International Protocol for New Records (IPNR). The record has entered the India book of records - 2024 Edition, added the statement.



Kavitha Jain, adjudicator, IBR congratulated the institution for attaining the milestone and handed over the certificate to the principal, Dr Sr ASJ Lucia Rose. The secretary Dr Sr C Shibana, Director (Self-supporting Courses) Rev Sr Josephine Jeyarani, Deputy principal Dr Sr S Kulandai Therese, the IQAC team, and the students were also present during the felicitation ceremony on Wednesday.

