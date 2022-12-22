Home States Tamil Nadu

Mattuthavani traders want permanent market, send petition to CM

Though the government, back in 2010, had assured to construct of a new facility at an estimated cost of Rs 85 crore, the situation continues to be the same, he said.

Published: 22nd December 2022 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 04:34 AM

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The traders association from Mattuthavani central vegetable market has sent a petition to Chief Minister MK Stalin and other district administration officials seeking action toward the construction of a permanent vegetable market facility for traders.

Stating that the central vegetable market in Madurai has been operating at a temporary facility over the past decade, the president of the central market all traders federation, N Chinnamayan, said that the existing market lacks basic amenities, including roads and proper storage facility, which leads to several hardships, including wastage of vegetables on a daily basis. Though the government, back in 2010, had assured to construct of a new facility at an estimated cost of Rs 85 crore, the situation continues to be the same, he said.

Recalling that the land near the Mattuthavani bus stand was initially allotted for the construction of the permanent vegetable market, Chinnamayan said that no action was taken due to several issues. "Recently CM Stalin announced that an IT park is to be constructed near Mattuthavani. We are concerned that the new IT park will be constructed on the land allotted for the construction of the permanent vegetable market. We request the district collector to take action towards confirming the exact location of the land that has been allotted for the construction of the IT park and also towards constructing the permanent market facility," he added.

