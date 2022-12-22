OPS dares EPS to launch own political party

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) on Wednesday dared former colleague Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) to launch his own political party instead of trying to “swallow” the AIADMK, which its cadre nurtured for five decades. He added that the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of India (ECI) would give the Two-Leaves symbol only to his faction and that the general council meeting would take place at an appropriate time.

OPS made these remarks at a meeting of district secretaries and other office-bearers he had appointed in the past few months. For the first time, OPS launched a scathing attack on EPS, though he did not name him. The meeting was a show of strength for OPS. Since most leaders joined OPS in criticising EPS, it has become clear that any patch-up between EPS and OPS is nearly impossible.

“We say the party should stay united. But there is someone who speaks against this (cadre at the venue shout the name of EPS and denounce him). He says there is not even a 1% chance of unification. If you (EPS) have the guts, launch your own political party. Come to the streets and tell this to people. You don’t know where you will land once you say this. If you intend to ‘swallow’ the AIADMK, which the cadre have nurtured for five decades, you cannot realise that,” OPS said.

He said when MG Ramachandran (MGR) was expelled from the DMK in an unfair manner, he launched his own party and made a rule that its top leader should be elected only by grassroot cadre, and this rule should remain unchanged. But today, there were efforts to change it.

“How dare they change the rule that even an ordinary cadre can contest for the post of the general secretary ... Only the party cadre can stop this murder of democracy in the AIADMK. Come what may, we will not allow amending the rule that only grassroot cadre have the power to elect the AIADMK’s top leader.”

Asked about the charge that OPS’ activities would lead to the freezing of the Two-Leaves symbol, he said: “None can freeze the symbol. It would be given to us.” Recalling the five-decades-long history of the AIADMK and how MGR and J Jayalalithaa nurtured it, OPS said: “Who are you? (EPS); have you ever met Puratchi Thalaivar (MGR)? Do you know the history of the party?”

He also said AIADMK was the only party that went to the SC to safeguard its rules. “This is really dharma yuddham. We will win this legal battle. Tomorrow, only a cadre will lead the party, and in future, only one among the cadre can become the chief minister,” he added.

Senior functionary R Vaithilingam said, after expelling MGR from the DMK in an unfair manner, the then DMK president M Karunanidhi had to go into political exile for over a decade. “Similarly, Palaniswami will also go into political exile due to his greed for party leadership since betrayal is the hallmark of Palaniswami. Since the grassroot cadre of the AIADMK have elected Panneerselvam, he will hold the coordinator post till 2026, and nobody can undo that.”

Vaithilingam also alleged that EPS thought that everything could be purchased with money. “ECI will give the Two-Leaves symbol only to us, and we will fight the Lok Sabha elections. When the symbol comes to us, Palaniswami will be far away from the AIADMK. If the symbol is frozen, no functionary will stay with EPS, and he will become a political outcast.”

AIADMK political advisor Panruti S Ramachandran chaired the meeting, and leaders, including JCD Prabhakar, Manoj Pandian, and KP Krishnan, spoke.

ECI accepts yearly audit reports filed by EPS

Chennai: ECI has accepted the annual audit report and financial statements for 2021-22 of the AIADMK submitted by EPS in his capacity as interim general secretary of the party. The ECI website has uploaded this report. Former AIADMK MLA IS Inbadurai indicated that by uploading the report submitted by Palaniswami, ECI recognised him as the interim general secretary of the party. When asked about this, however, Panneerselvam said: “I prepared those accounts as treasurer of the party and as such, it cannot be taken as a recognition for Palaniswami.”

CHENNAI: AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) on Wednesday dared former colleague Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) to launch his own political party instead of trying to “swallow” the AIADMK, which its cadre nurtured for five decades. He added that the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of India (ECI) would give the Two-Leaves symbol only to his faction and that the general council meeting would take place at an appropriate time. OPS made these remarks at a meeting of district secretaries and other office-bearers he had appointed in the past few months. For the first time, OPS launched a scathing attack on EPS, though he did not name him. The meeting was a show of strength for OPS. Since most leaders joined OPS in criticising EPS, it has become clear that any patch-up between EPS and OPS is nearly impossible. “We say the party should stay united. But there is someone who speaks against this (cadre at the venue shout the name of EPS and denounce him). He says there is not even a 1% chance of unification. If you (EPS) have the guts, launch your own political party. Come to the streets and tell this to people. You don’t know where you will land once you say this. If you intend to ‘swallow’ the AIADMK, which the cadre have nurtured for five decades, you cannot realise that,” OPS said. He said when MG Ramachandran (MGR) was expelled from the DMK in an unfair manner, he launched his own party and made a rule that its top leader should be elected only by grassroot cadre, and this rule should remain unchanged. But today, there were efforts to change it. “How dare they change the rule that even an ordinary cadre can contest for the post of the general secretary ... Only the party cadre can stop this murder of democracy in the AIADMK. Come what may, we will not allow amending the rule that only grassroot cadre have the power to elect the AIADMK’s top leader.” Asked about the charge that OPS’ activities would lead to the freezing of the Two-Leaves symbol, he said: “None can freeze the symbol. It would be given to us.” Recalling the five-decades-long history of the AIADMK and how MGR and J Jayalalithaa nurtured it, OPS said: “Who are you? (EPS); have you ever met Puratchi Thalaivar (MGR)? Do you know the history of the party?” He also said AIADMK was the only party that went to the SC to safeguard its rules. “This is really dharma yuddham. We will win this legal battle. Tomorrow, only a cadre will lead the party, and in future, only one among the cadre can become the chief minister,” he added. Senior functionary R Vaithilingam said, after expelling MGR from the DMK in an unfair manner, the then DMK president M Karunanidhi had to go into political exile for over a decade. “Similarly, Palaniswami will also go into political exile due to his greed for party leadership since betrayal is the hallmark of Palaniswami. Since the grassroot cadre of the AIADMK have elected Panneerselvam, he will hold the coordinator post till 2026, and nobody can undo that.” Vaithilingam also alleged that EPS thought that everything could be purchased with money. “ECI will give the Two-Leaves symbol only to us, and we will fight the Lok Sabha elections. When the symbol comes to us, Palaniswami will be far away from the AIADMK. If the symbol is frozen, no functionary will stay with EPS, and he will become a political outcast.” AIADMK political advisor Panruti S Ramachandran chaired the meeting, and leaders, including JCD Prabhakar, Manoj Pandian, and KP Krishnan, spoke. ECI accepts yearly audit reports filed by EPS Chennai: ECI has accepted the annual audit report and financial statements for 2021-22 of the AIADMK submitted by EPS in his capacity as interim general secretary of the party. The ECI website has uploaded this report. Former AIADMK MLA IS Inbadurai indicated that by uploading the report submitted by Palaniswami, ECI recognised him as the interim general secretary of the party. When asked about this, however, Panneerselvam said: “I prepared those accounts as treasurer of the party and as such, it cannot be taken as a recognition for Palaniswami.”