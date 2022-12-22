Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu amends GO for granting nod for building plans

TN has amended a Government Order (GO) by allowing local bodies to grant permission for building plans for residential use of total FSI area up to 10,000 square feet.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  TN has amended a Government Order (GO) by allowing local bodies to grant permission for building plans for residential use of total FSI area up to 10,000 square feet. This comes after the GO passed on October 13, 2020, created confusion and Builders Association of India and Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) sought clarification.

The GO had said local bodies can grant planning permission for building plans for residential use of total built-up area of up to 10,000 square feet and up to eight dwelling units not exceeding 12 metres in height up to stilt plus three floors or ground plus two floors.

It is learnt that the director of municipal administration urged TN government to clarify whether the delegation of powers for grant of permission for residential use by executive authority for total built up area up to 10,000 square feet is excluding or including the space left for vehicle parking in stilt and basement floors. Builders Association of India and CREDAI, Coimbatore,  had also sought clarifications.

