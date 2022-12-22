Tamil Nadu: Govt colleges may offer advanced courses next year

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Intending to provide modern courses to students, the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) has planned to start new courses at government arts and science colleges in the state from next academic year. In view of this, DCE has asked for proposals from principals by this month.

In a letter, the DCE said principals should give justification for starting modern courses. They should give details such as the syllabus required for new courses, demand in surrounding areas, job opportunities and financial implications.

Welcoming this move, Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers’ Association president T Veeramani told TNIE, “Many students are studying modern courses by paying high fees in private colleges. For instance, B.Sc visual communication is the most popular in private colleges in Coimbatore. But, students who are weak economically are not able to study this course at these colleges. Through this move, those students would get benefits.

V Kalaiselvi, Principal of the government arts college, Coimbatore told TNIE, “We have planned to propose to start B.Sc Visual Communication next year, which is available in private colleges only. We will also send proposal seeking permission to start courses such as M.Com IB, MBA, etc.”

S Devaraj Arumainayagam, Principal of the Government Arts and Science College, Thondamuthur, told TNIE, “Undergraduate Geography course is needed to our college. We are also planning to start B.Sc Computer Science, MBA, BCA, B. A Tamil, etc considering the rural students’ welfare. Education Development Committee coordinator K Leninbarathi welcomed the move and said government ensure basic infrastructure in the colleges.

M Eswaramurthy, director of collegiate education, said,” After receiving proposals, we would give permission as per need. No proposal has been received yet.”

COIMBATORE: Intending to provide modern courses to students, the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) has planned to start new courses at government arts and science colleges in the state from next academic year. In view of this, DCE has asked for proposals from principals by this month. In a letter, the DCE said principals should give justification for starting modern courses. They should give details such as the syllabus required for new courses, demand in surrounding areas, job opportunities and financial implications. Welcoming this move, Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers’ Association president T Veeramani told TNIE, “Many students are studying modern courses by paying high fees in private colleges. For instance, B.Sc visual communication is the most popular in private colleges in Coimbatore. But, students who are weak economically are not able to study this course at these colleges. Through this move, those students would get benefits. V Kalaiselvi, Principal of the government arts college, Coimbatore told TNIE, “We have planned to propose to start B.Sc Visual Communication next year, which is available in private colleges only. We will also send proposal seeking permission to start courses such as M.Com IB, MBA, etc.” S Devaraj Arumainayagam, Principal of the Government Arts and Science College, Thondamuthur, told TNIE, “Undergraduate Geography course is needed to our college. We are also planning to start B.Sc Computer Science, MBA, BCA, B. A Tamil, etc considering the rural students’ welfare. Education Development Committee coordinator K Leninbarathi welcomed the move and said government ensure basic infrastructure in the colleges. M Eswaramurthy, director of collegiate education, said,” After receiving proposals, we would give permission as per need. No proposal has been received yet.”